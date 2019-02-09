Jack C. Bates, Sr.July 22, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2019Jack C. Bates, Sr. passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Private family services: 12 p.m., Monday, February 11, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Rev. Lori Cotton officiating. A private family visitation: 11 a.m., Monday, February 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jack was born July 22, 1924, in Graham, Texas, to Samuel Sidney Bates and Augustine Cornish Bates. Our Dad always knew what he wanted, and went for it. He planned for the future. He always looked towards building a foundation and infrastructure in order to have a purpose or passion in life. He looked to marry a woman who was intelligent and supportive. Someone who was grounded and encompasses a shared set of values with him. He could not have done better than marrying our mother, Freda Adeline.He always had the courage to have uncomfortable conversations with those he knew and loved. He was honest with his intentions and let people know where they stood with him. He knew how to have a good time and be social, but focused hard in making strides in his career and building his life for himself and his family. He always took the time to reflect on the type of man he wanted to be, the example he wanted to leave, and the vision for his life.Jack was a Veteran of WWII, in the Active Army Reserve, for 30 years. He was a Scout Master for 16 years, helping build boys into men. Later in life, he was a land developer in Brewster County in the Big Bend area. He always put meaningfully thought into his values. He was a man of great integrity. He meant what he said, and said what he meant. He always followed through on his promises. He will always hold a special place in our lives, full of memories on how he shaped out future and guided us through thick and thin. His favorite saying about life was, "If I do not do it – who will? If not now –when!" He always had faith in God and often quoted, "We are all born broken, but by the grace of God we are mended." He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Freda; son, Allen Joseph Bates; and son-in-law, Danny R. Kent, Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Beth Ann Bates Lewis and husband, Scott, Maggie Lynn Bates Kent, and Kathleen Bates Pruitt and husband, Charlie; son, Jack C. Bates, Jr., and wife, Cheryl Lynn; daughter-in-law, Harriet Bates; grandchildren, Ashley Lewis Card, Tammy Lynn Beeson and husband, David, Jack Bates III, Lacy Kent Brejcha and husband, Jim, Daniel R. Kent, Jr., and wife, Elissa, and Gus, Thomas and Sophie Bates; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Wyatt, David, Emily, Jack, Grace, Brooke, Jace and Brooks.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.As We Look Back on DadAuthor Unknown "As we look back over timeWe find ourselves wondering…Did we remember to thank you enoughFor all you have done for us?For all the times you were by our sidesTo help and support us…To celebrate our successesTo understand our problemsAnd accept our defeats?Or for teaching us by your example,The value of hard work, good judgment,Courage and integrity?We wonder if we ever thanked youFor the sacrifices you made.To let us have the very best?And for the simple thingsLike laughter, smiles and times we shared?If we have forgotten to show ourGratitude enough for all the things you did,We're thanking you now.And we are hoping you knew all along,How much you meant to us." Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
