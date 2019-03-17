Richard K. BatesAug. 18, 1930 - Feb. 25, 2019Richard Kenneth "Ken" Bates, age 88, went to join his heavenly Father on February 25, 2019. Ken lived his life to his fullest potential serving Jesus Christ, the Lord of his life for over 40 years. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas. A military graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., that day, at Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas.Richard Kenneth Bates was born August 18, 1930 in Ada, Oklahoma. He was the only child and son born to the late Kenneth Charles and Lucille Chism Bates. In 1936, they relocated to San Angelo, Texas, where he grew up and was educated. In 1949, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. He served his country with honor. Ken served in the Korean War, after which he re-enlisted, and was sent to Camp Pendleton. From there, he served in World War II in Japanese territory as a Staff Sargent for 16 years. Ken was flight pilot and instructor for 15 years.Upon returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Posy Beth Breighaupt. They were married for 38 years. Ken worked for Sears Department Stores for 10 years and joined Team PTL Ministries for two years leading Prayer Teams.When he moved to Waco, he was a Shriner, a member of the Optimist Club, the Gideons, as well as the Kiwanis. His heart and soul was doing the Lords will by giving and supporting missionary families overseas and watching those whose lives would be forever changed.He was preceded in death by his wife, Posey Beth Bates; father, Kenneth Charles Bates; mother, Lucille; and daughter, Michele Rene Bates.He is survived by his service dog, Bailey Bates, who truly melted his heart and brought so much love and comfort. Ken had extended families and many friends who loved him. Ken was loved by all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts and on our minds.Pallbearers include: Davis Metz, Darrel Anderson, Jud Woodruff, Talmage Minter, Rick Lane, and Greg Antunes. Honorary pallbearers: Band of Brothers and the Gray Eagle Pilots Breakfast Club, the Thursday Morning Men's Prayer Group and John Watts.Memorial donations may be sent to Rolling Hills Community Church, 1820 Columbia Ave., Suite 100, Franklin, TN. 37064, in memory of Richard Kenneth Bates, Waco, TX.Romans 10:13 Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.Sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
