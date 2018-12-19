Freda M. BatesJuly 31, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2018My dear wife and mother of our five children, Freda Bates, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. A private graveside burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, there will be no church service.Freda was born in Lubbock, Texas, to Fred A. McCaskill and Ora Allen McCaskill on July 31, 1926. She was 92 years old. She graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in accounting and worked in her dad's poultry and hide business. She delivered prepared chickens on her bicycle to different merchants in the area. Her brothers were Neil, Joe and Topper, all graduates from Texas Tech. Her mother Ora's kindness to all was a shining light that Freda followed all her life.She married Jack C. Bates February 19, 1950, and they had five children.She was preceded in death by: parents; son, Allen Joseph Bates; and son-in-law, Danny R. Kent, Sr.She is survived by her husband; daughters, Beth Ann Bates Lewis and husband, Scott, Maggie Lynn Bates Kent, and Kathleen Bates Pruitt and husband, Charlie; son, Jack C. Bates, Jr., and wife, Cheryl Lynn; daughter-in-law, Harriet Bates; grandchildren, Ashley Lewis Card, Tammy Lynn Beeson and husband, David, Jack Bates III, Lacy Kent Brejcha and husband, Jim, Daniel Kent, Jr., and wife, Elissa, and Gus, Thomas and Sophie Bates; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Wyatt, David, Emily, Jack, Grace, Brooke, Jace, and Brooks.When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for your life is richer because of her. She will be remembered for her humorous uplifting nature, her laughter was contagious to all around her, on the darkest days she was a ray of sunshine, she always looked on the bright side of life. She was an unselfish person with a deep soul who gave back to the community her whole life. Her belief in God was unshakeable, she was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for years. She held everyone together, she was the sparkle in our lives.In closing, her favorite Bible Verse was John 3:16. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.