Dorothy BatesOctober 7, 1925 - January 21, 2019Dorothy Spencer Bates passed away Monday, January 21, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, with The Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

