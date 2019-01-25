Dorothy BatesOct. 7, 1925 - Jan. 21, 2019Dorothy Spencer Bates passed away Monday, January 21, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Mrs. Bates was born October 7, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to Tom and Mary Edna Crunk Spencer. Dorothy attended Sanger Avenue Elementary School and was a graduate of Waco High School and Baylor University. A member of Delta Alpha Pi sorority, she later became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta when national sororities were allowed at Baylor. For many years she served as treasurer for the Kappa Alpha Theta House Corporation and received the 2016 Theta of the Year award. It was during their Baylor days that Dorothy met her future husband, John L. Bates, Jr. They were married August 31, 1945, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a long time Sanctuary Choir member.Dorothy worked at WACO radio station until her first daughter was born. As a homemaker and mother, she was a Camp Fire Girls leader, Huaco Camp Fire Council board member, her daughters' schools' room mother, and Parent-Teacher-Association volunteer. A member of Waco's Garden Forum Club, she enjoyed entering garden show competitions. She used her mathematical talents by serving as treasurer for many organizations including the Waco Symphony Council. In addition, for many years she was the bookkeeper for Laine Advertising.Dorothy shared her husband's love of the law by serving as president of the McLennan County Bar Auxiliary, the Texas Lawyers Auxiliary and the American Lawyers Auxiliary. Additionally, she served on the Texas Bar Historical Foundation.Genealogy became a hobby and passion resulting in Dorothy's membership in the Henry Downs National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served as chapter regent and on the Heart of Texas Regents Council. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century and the Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Her interest in history extended to her service on the Helen Marie Taylor Museum Board of Directors and the Waco Historical Commission. Due to Dorothy's support of educators, the Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International made her an honorary member.She enjoyed membership in Ridgewood Country Club's Ladies Golf Association, the Gin Rummy Supper Club and Life Begins at Forty. Family travels throughout the United States and spending time with her grandchildren were important to Dorothy.Preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years, Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Virginia Riddle and husband, Byron, Barbara Brookreson and husband, David, Linda Cates and husband, Brad, and Pat Rountree and husband, John. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Angie Cates Boone and husband, Cameron, Patrick Rountree and wife, Haley, Katie Beth Riddle Courville and husband, Robert, Ally Cates, and Michael Rountree and wife, Megan; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Maggie and Hunter Boone, Sophia and Kyrie Courville, and Camilia and Ford Rountree.Honorary Pallbearers are Byron Riddle, David Brookreson, Brad Cates, John Rountree, Patrick Rountree, Michael Rountree, Cameron Boone, Robert Courville, Robbie Moody, and Wendall Crunk, Jr.Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or Baylor University.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
