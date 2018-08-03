Edith BatemanOct. 10, 1935 - July 31, 2018Edith Marie Bateman, a longtime resident of Dallas, Texas, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her home surrounded by family. The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, at the Eddy Cemetery, Eddy, Texas.Edith was born, January 10, 1935, in Major, Kentucky, located in Owsley County, to the late Ernest Miller "E.M." and Emma Allen Roberts. The sixth of seven children, Edith grew up in Irvine, Kentucky, and graduated with honors from Irvine High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of Beta Club Honor Society.Relocating to Dallas, Edith began a 32-year career with Bland Garvey in 1972. Edith was a skilled and dedicated worker, only just retiring in 2004. She loved her work, but her true passion was spending time with her friends and family. One day, during a game of bridge with friends, Edith met the love of her life, Wayne "Buddy" Bateman. She married him in Dallas, and the two celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year.Edith was an avid sportswoman, hunting turkey and quail in Brady, Texas. She built lifetime friendships there, earning respect among seasoned hunters as an exceptional sharpshooter with a perfect manicure. Edith loved to travel with her husband and siblings and made many trips with them over the years. She earned her private pilot's certification at Addison Airport.Edith was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Morgan, Ronald, William, Phillip, and Georgeann; and niece, Leslie Roberts.Edith is survived by her husband; sister, Lillian Oaks of Miamisburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Martha Ruff; adoring nieces and nephews, Kathy "Kathi" Roberts, Eric Roberts and wife, Marilyn, Rebecca Roberts Plentl, Edie Schneider and husband, Tony, Jennifer Roberts, Phillip Wayne Roberts, Jr., and wife, Shannon, Michelle Roberts Schepcoff, Susan Goode and husband, Stan, Mike Oaks and wife, Kathi, Eric Ruff and wife, Lori, and Jere Ruff, Jr.; and many great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
