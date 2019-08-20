Bobby Joe BassettAug. 12, 1959 - Aug. 16, 2019Bobby Joe Bassett, 60, of Waco, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

