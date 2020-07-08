Imogene Bass
February 5, 1924 - July 6, 2020
Imogene Bass passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of July 6, 2020. She was born in Crawford, TX, on February 5, 1924, to Oscar Monroe Sanders and Nettie Viola Summerlin.
Imogene had a very kind heart and enjoyed many roles in life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was truly loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Gerald Grady Bass; her loving daughter, Karen Ann Bass Ragan; and numerous brothers and sisters that she dearly loved.
She is survived by her son, Keith Grady Bass of Waco; her granddaughter, Leigh Ann Ragan Anderson and her husband, Ronny Anderson; her very special great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh Kate Ann Anderson; her sister, Barbara Murphree of Crawford; and sister, Dorothy Karpinsky of Waco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will have a private funeral on Friday, July 10, with burial at Rosemound Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hillcrest Hospital for their wonderful caring of her; the AMR ambulance service and the City of Waco Fire Department for the many trips that they made; the outstanding staff at Bluebonnet Hospice; the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at Hillcrest; Dr. Shawn Skeen and staff at Waco Cardiology Associates; Dr. Jerod Patchin and staff at Providence Internal Medicine, and all of the men and women who tend to the sick and elderly during this dangerous time.
