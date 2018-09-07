Roy BartzMarch 2, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2018Roy Bartz, of Mart, passed away, Monday, September 3, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 8, at the Mart Cemetery. After the service, family and friends are invited to a visitation at Grace Lutheran Church of Mart. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

