Rosilee BartoshSept. 24, 1929 - Feb. 15, 2020Rosilee Bartosh, age 90, of Abbott, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Waco, surrounded by her children. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, February 20, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church in Abbott. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, at Pavelka Cemetery near Elk.Survivors include her children; Peggy Dobecka and husband, Robert, of Chalk Bluff; Pam Lenart and husband, Dennis, of Chalk Bluff; Larry Bartosh and wife, Karen, of Abbott; David Bartosh and wife, Vickey, of Abbott; Annette Prnka and husband, Edwin, of West; Kathy Pavelka and husband, William Jr., of Summerfield, NC; and Dennis Bartosh and wife, Carmen, of Whitney; 17 grandchildren; a step-grandson; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Legacy Campaign. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
Guaranteed delivery before Rosilee's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Feb 19
Rosary followed by visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before Rosilee's Rosary followed by visitation begins.
