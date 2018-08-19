Patricia A. BartonFeb. 10, 1936 - Aug. 17, 2018Patricia A. Barton, 82, of Waco, passed away, Friday, August 17, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Robert Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Patricia Ann Steele began life as a 2 pound preemie on February 10th, 1936. She was so small that her mother dressed her in doll clothes and she could even fit in a shoe box. She had quite an extensive collection of beloved dolls. Patricia graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth. She met the love of her life, Joe Barton, at a Sadie Hawkins dance at the Coconut Grove around 1954. She was too shy to ask him so he asked her. They married the following year and moved to Waco in 1956. Together they opened "Joe's Paint Supply", which they operated for 37 years until 1994. Patricia loved family and friend celebrations, especially times she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Lester Steele and Dorothy Ellen McCarter Steele; Patricia and Joe's baby son, Randall Wayne Barton.Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 loving years, Joe Barton, of Waco; three children, Kathy Vories and husband Mark, of Austin, Kelli Barton, of Rockport, and Jody Barton, of Bruceville; grandchildren, Melissa Hardy and husband, Jason, Mark Monthie and wife, Lisa, Shaun Monthie and wife, Sarah, Jamie Ping and husband, Derek, Candace Reid and husband, Travis; and Ashley Wolfe Laffoon and husband, Cory; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Travis, Joseph, Samuel, William, Isabella, Benjamin, Jackson, Austin, Presley, Emma, Raegan, Ping Ping, Jackson and Ian; and four siblings, Michael Steele, Phillip Steele and wife Leslie, Terrye Heatley, and Susan Barrett and husband Richard.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.