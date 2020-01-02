Margaret V. BartonSept. 21, 1925 - Dec. 22, 2019Margaret V. Barton passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, with Father John Wells officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Margaret was born September 21, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to William and Velma Varner. She attended school in Elm Mott, and graduated from La Vega. She worked as a homemaker for many years, raising four children. Margaret was very active in Daughters of the King, Historic Waco Foundation, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Confederacy, and Daughters of the American Revolution.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren D. Barton; and daughter, Mary Kathleen Bull.She is survived by her sons, Karl, Keith, and Ben Bilbrey; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Keith Bilbrey Jr., Todd Bilbrey, Chris Bilbrey, Bryce Bilbrey, Michael Dylan Pena, Michael Todd Bilbrey, Carson Bilbrey, Jacob Gipson, Tanner Dill.Memorials may be made to Daughters of the King Bishop's Chapter, 1624 Wooded Acres, Waco 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
