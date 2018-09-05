Joe A. BartonSept. 8, 1928 - Sept 3, 2018Joseph Aydelotte Barton, 89, passed away Monday September 3, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Pastor Robert Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at the funeral home.Joseph Aydelotte Barton was born September 9, 1928 at home in Perrin, Texas, to Richard Aydelotte Barton and Alta Jewell Seber-Barton. Both of his parents passed away before his sixth birthday, so he and his three sisters were raised by their grandfather John Seber. He moved to Ft. Worth in about 1942 and met the love of his life Patricia Steele in 1954. They were married a year later and began their family there when daughter Kathy was born, while Joe was working for Adam's Paint Supply. They moved to Waco in 1956, and opened Joe's Paint Supply which they operated for 37 years until 1994. They had three more children, Randal Wayne Barton who died as an infant, Kelli, and Jody. Upon retiring, Joe and Patricia moved to Olney, Texas and lived there until 2010. They relocated back to Waco after that. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman, and all around outdoorsman. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren all about the outdoors. He was a fixture at the Heart of Texas Kartway where he raced go-carts for many years, and was affectionately known as "Little Joe". Joe was a gentle man with a heart of gold who would help anybody in need. He was loved by all who knew him, and will be missed beyond words.Joe was preceded in death by his dear wife, Patricia of 63 years, who passed away August 17 of this year; their baby boy, Randal; his parents, Richard and Alta Barton; his sisters, Helen Jewell, Lois and Oleta.He is survived by his sister, Fran Bass of Paradise, Texas; son, Glenn Barton and wife, Leesa of Austin; daughter, Kathy Vories and husband, Mark, of Austin; daughter, Kelli Barton, of Rockport; and son, Jody Barton, of Bruceville; grandchildren, Melissa Hardy and husband, Jason, Mark Monthie and wife, Lisa, Shaun Monthie and wife, Sarah, Jamie Ping and husband, Derek, Candace Reid and husband, Travis, Kimberly Barton-Doran and husband, Casey, Kristal Barton-Money and husband, Gant, and Ashley Wolfe Laffoon and husband, Cory; 17 beloved great- grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful caregivers and nurses at Providence Hospice and Wesley Woods, and their family at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lorena.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
