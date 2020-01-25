George C. BartonMarch 8, 1932 - Jan. 18, 2020Colonel George C. Barton passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, with services immediately following at 11:00 a.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Burial with full military honors will be 3:00 p.m., Monday January 27, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.George was born on March 8, 1932, in Salamanca, New York, to Harry and Maud Barton. During his high school years, he was a member of the track team. He would run cross country for New York State College for Teachers at Buffalo, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1954. Later in life, while also serving in the military, he earned his Master's degree from the University of Southern California in 1978.He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, received his navigator wings in 1956 and retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Colonel in 1982. His assignments took him many places, Germany, Morocco, Kansas, Texas, Washington, California, Thailand, Guam, Okinawa, and Nebraska, where he and Goldie called home and met many friends.George was an avid golfer as well as a league bowler. He enjoyed the hands-on automobile restoration of his prized Volkswagen Karmen Ghia, and an intellectual passion for family genealogy research.He was preceded in death by his parents.George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Goldie Barton; daughter, Karen Harrelson and husband, Greg, and grandson, Bradley; son, Brian Barton and wife, Corina; and brother, Howard Barton.Memorials may be made to the Parkinson 's Foundation.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Barton, George C.
