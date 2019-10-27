Ernestina BarronNov. 8, 1951 - Oct. 24, 2019Ernestina Barron, 67, of Waco, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with the Rev. Frank Alvarado officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home.Ernestina was born November 8, 1951 in Mexico, to Jesus and Consuelo Barron. She was an active member of First Spanish Assembly of God for over 46 years where she was a devoted volunteer. She loved hosting and cooking for large family gatherings.Ernestina was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Barron.She is survived by her mother, Consuelo Barron; son, Jose Luis Barron and his children, Joel Barron, Bryana Barron and Jazmyn Barron; her daughter, Connie Marie Barron and her children, Cassandra Barron and Caleb Barron; brothers, Jesus Barron II, Juan Barron and Joseph Barron; sisters, Maria Elena Barron, Rosa Trejo and Teresa Barron; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

