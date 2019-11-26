Melecio BarrientosDec. 15, 1935 - Nov. 23, 2019Melecio Barrientos, 83, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his residence.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye, as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation starts at 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Share a message at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
