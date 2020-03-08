Nov. 16, 1946 - March 5, 2020 Tony Barrientez passed away on March 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Services are pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S 5th St.
WACO, TX 76706
