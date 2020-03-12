Nov. 16, 1946 - March 5, 2020
Tony was born to Francisco and Ricarda (Garza) Barrientez on November 16, 1946. He was born and raised in Waco, graduating from University High School in 1965. Tony was joined in matrimony to Irene Gonzales in 1968. From their union, two beautiful children were born: Tony and Elizabeth Rose. Irene preceded him in death in 2003.
In 2005 Tony found love again and married Matilda Lozano in Las Vegas. Tony and Matilda enjoyed their retirement together. You could often catch them gallivanting across the USA and Mexico spending time with family and friends. When he was home, he loved to watch CNN and he loved watching them Cowboys!
"Tony B" was loved by all, making friends everywhere he went. He had a very kind heart and very generous. Tony was a loving great-grandpa, grandpa, dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, and friend. He was always smiling and laughing through his pain, even when times were tough. Tony's resilience and strength through the cancer was admirable. He wouldn't let it rob him of a moment spent with his beloved family and friends.
Tony Barrientez passed away on March 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Matilda; his son, Tony II (Cassaundra); and daughter, Lizzy; his four sisters: Trini, Helen, Josie, Inez (Johnny). Also, too numerous to name - all his beloved family and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents: Francisco and Ricarda; all his brothers: Frank Jr., Johnny, Jimmy, Albert; his sister, Susie. Sadly, his sister Mona has now passed away.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be at 11a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, TX.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
