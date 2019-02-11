Sylvia BarrettJan. 2, 1947 - Feb. 5, 2019Sylvia Barrett, 72, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Billy Schulz officiating. Burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Sylvia was born on January 2, 1947 to Sam Rufe and Viola Franks Myers. Sylvia worked many years with Pat and Julie Fugitt and were good friends.Sylvia is survived by her husband, Don Barrett; son, Vince Thomas and wife, Anita; daughter, Jeannie Barrett Koerth and husband, Wayne; sister, Fran Piotrowski; grandchildren, Brianna, Alexandra and Hunter Koerth. She also had many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially long time friend, Julia Fugitt.The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care by Terry and Shay. "Sylvia is NOW fishing in HEAVEN."Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

