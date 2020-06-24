Lisa Barrett
October 2, 1962 - June 21, 2020
Lisa Jansma Angel Barrett, 57, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, at her home in McGregor, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held at 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A future Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Lisa was born on October 2, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa. She grew up in Waco, Texas, attending St. Louis Elementary and Vanguard College Preparatory School. She graduated high school from San Marcos Baptist Academy in 1981. Lisa attended Southern Methodist University, Baylor School of Nursing, and Harris Hospital/Texas Wesleyan University School of Nurse Anesthesia, earning degrees in nursing and anesthesia. Lisa practiced as a nurse anesthetist at Hillcrest Baptist Hospital and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for 33 years. She married Dennis Barrett of McGregor on May 26, 2009.
Lisa truly had a "heart of gold" - always with a big smile, an infectious laugh, and a helping hand. She had the gift of making everyone feel better and brighter by just being near her. Lisa was the "rock" for her family and her plethora of friends. She lived and loved with every ounce of her heart and soul. A skilled and dedicated nurse anesthetist, Lisa was the one the doctors and nurses at the hospital always requested to take care of their own families. God must have needed an extra special angel in Heaven because she was our angel here on earth.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Dennis Barrett of McGregor; three children, Samantha Angel of Dallas, Callie Angel and husband, Taylor, of San Antonio, and Oliver Angel of Dallas; parents, Dr. David and Patricia Jansma of Waco; brother, Steven Jansma of San Antonio; niece, Leigh Jansma of Austin; and nephew, Harrison Jansma of Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lisa's name to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco TX 76708.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
