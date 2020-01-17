Charlie Madison BarrettMarch 22, 1932 - January 14, 2020Charlie Madison Barrett, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2020.Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 officiated by Jordan Hubbard.Born March 22, 1932 in Waco, Texas, to Charlie M. Barrett and Mary Barrett Simons.At the young age of 17, he married the love of his life, Esther V. Finney, to whom he would be happily devoted for the next 70 years. As a man of his generation, he wore many hats. He was a devoted son, supportive brother, loving husband, father, grandfather, National Guard Sgt. Major, carpenter, Mason, teller of tall tales, and life long friend of many.Charlie served honorably in the Texas National Guard for over 30 years. During this time, he served as Honor Guard for several Texas Governors, traveled the world- jumping out of planes, and trained countless other National Guard members. He truly loved his time in the National Guard, so much so, that he encouraged others to join, as a recruiter.He spent over 45 years working at Cameron Mills as an architect's assistant, carpenter, and an overall jack-of-all-trades. Some of his work included designing the windows for Café Du Monde in New Orleans and the World Trade Center Towers in New York City. Beyond his skills at work, he crafted many treasured heirlooms, which his family still enjoys. He could (and did) build anything.An endowed member of Crawford Lodge 585, he spent many years as a Master Mason. He was raised as a Master Mason in September of 1954, and honored their traditions for the remainder of his life.Always the man to have a joke and a story, he introduced himself as Jimmy Swaggart and convinced co-workers that his wife was a gypsy fortuneteller. He was never afraid to tell an offensive joke, no mater who it embarrassed (or offended). It was his wonderful sense of humor that endeared him to so many. Never one to meet a stranger, he got along with everyone he met.Charlie and Esther raised three children, Dennis, Theresa (Terri), and Cindy. He was a treasured father, who did his very best for each of his children and his beloved wife. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and having the opportunity to be such an important part of their lives. Whether it was a wrestling match, home show, band concert, trip to the flea market, or R-rated movie, he was up for anything.He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Hubert Simons; infant sister, Nettie Lee Simons; brothers, Roger and Jimmy Barrett; daughter, Terri; and grandson, Daniel.He is survived by his loving wife, Esther; son, Dennis Barrett and wife, Lisa; daughter, Cindy Curbo and husband, Marty; sister, Judy See; grandchildren, Jenna Olson and husband, Michael, Brad, Beth, Jacob, Charlie, Shelby, and Logan Barrett, Carlie Gause and husband, Joseph, and Lewis Curbo; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Eleanor, Lydia, Holly, Sagelle, and Haniya Barrett, Merritt Olson, and Evan Gause; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.The family would like to thank their amazing support system, who has supported and loved not only Charlie, but also his entire family. Without them we could not have survived the past six months.Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
