Charlie Madison BarrettMarch 22, 1932 - Jan. 14, 2020Charlie Madison Barrett, 87, passed away, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020. Full obituary forth coming.

