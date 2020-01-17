AC BarrettJune 28, 1950 - Jan. 10, 2020AC Barrett passed away January 10, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Greater Zion B. C. Burial will be at Evergreen in Mart.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
