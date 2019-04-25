Michael Neil BarrJuly 17, 1959 - April 22, 2019Michael Neil "Mike" Barr, 59, of Hewitt, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Robinson with The Rev. Jim Daniels and The Rev. Larry Wymore officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.Mike was born July 17, 1959 in Kilgore to Neil and Carol Barr. He attended Cameron schools, graduating from Yoe High School in 1977. He married Cynthia Ann Taylor on April 4, 1981, in Waco. After earning his Associates Degree from TSTI, he went on to work in commercial printing. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and served as Youth Director for four years.He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Barr.Survivors include his wife, Cindy Barr; daughter, Jennifer Barr; son, Matthew Barr; granddaughter, Mikayla Hutson, "the light of his life"; mother, Carol Barr; brother, Jason Barr and wife, Becky; sister, Tracy Phelps and husband, Bill; four nieces, one nephew; three great-nieces; and step-brother, Paul Mathews.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church.I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2Timothy 4:7Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
