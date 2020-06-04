Wayne Alan Barnett
Nov. 5, 1947 - May 30, 2020
Wayne Alan Barnett went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 30, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Gail Barnett; 11 children and spouses; 17 grandchildren and spouses; two great-grandsons; two sisters; and a brother. Loved and raised many over his lifetime, family always came first. He declined acceptance to Air Force Academy to join Marine Corp. Served four years in the United States Marine Corp with two tours in Vietnam he had a love and loyalty to his country and his people. Worked for the United States Postal Office for 27 years at various locations. Served as active Union Steward in Waco for several years before retiring. Felt God's hand on his shoulder for guidance in the responsibility of rearing and providing for all his family. Will be sorely be missed by all. Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Smith Bend Coon Creek Cemetery near Laguna Park. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Friday, June 5, at Lawson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.