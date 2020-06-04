Wayne Alan Barnett

Nov. 5, 1947 - May 30, 2020

Wayne Alan Barnett went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 30, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Gail Barnett; 11 children and spouses; 17 grandchildren and spouses; two great-grandsons; two sisters; and a brother. Loved and raised many over his lifetime, family always came first. He declined acceptance to Air Force Academy to join Marine Corp. Served four years in the United States Marine Corp with two tours in Vietnam he had a love and loyalty to his country and his people. Worked for the United States Postal Office for 27 years at various locations. Served as active Union Steward in Waco for several years before retiring. Felt God's hand on his shoulder for guidance in the responsibility of rearing and providing for all his family. Will be sorely be missed by all. Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Smith Bend Coon Creek Cemetery near Laguna Park. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Friday, June 5, at Lawson Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Barnett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Lawson Funeral Home
803 N. Main St
Meridian, TX 76665
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries