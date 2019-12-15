Jerry BarnettAug. 27, 1998 - Dec. 12, 2019Jerry "Trey" Don Barnett, III, 21, of China Spring, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 South, in Anderson. A parish Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, with The Rev. Elias Lopez as Celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery.Trey was born Thursday, August 27, 1998, in Houston, to Jerry Don and Andrea Delynn Posinski Barnett, Jr. He has spent the last 13 years in China Spring, having previously lived in College Station. Trey was a 2017 graduate of China Spring High School and was a junior at McLennan Community College where he was majoring in theatre arts. In his younger days he enjoyed playing soccer and in high school his passion for theatre began. He received the Horizon Actor of the Year award in 2017. Trey had a magnetic personality and loved spending time with family and friends. He will best be remembered for his compassion for others as well has humor. Trey was also an exceptional "gamer" and was invited to join multiple national teams.Trey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Don Barnett, Sr.Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Andrea Barnett, Jr.; two brothers, Jacob Daniel and Joshua Dylan Barnett, all of China Spring; grandparents, Sara Ann Barnett of Waller and Charles and Delores Posinski of Plantersville; aunts and uncles, Jacqueline and James Foster of College Station, Troy Posinski and Dale and Amy Franks Posinski; cousin, Curtis Posinski, all of Tomball along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.In lieu of usual remembrances, a scholarship is being set up in Trey's name. Memorials can be made out to the "Trey Barnett Memorial Fund" and sent to any Wells Fargo Bank.You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home815 S. LaSalleNavasota, TX 77868(936) 825-6448
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in Walmart parking lot
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Union Hall gets Whizzbanged along with Wacool Tacos, Koko Ramen, Unshakeable Milkshakes and more open downtown
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.