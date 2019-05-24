Patricia E. BarnesJune 5, 1935 - May 21, 2019Patricia Barnes, 83, of Riesel, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 25, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ruby England; and sister Marita England.Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Roppolo and Janet Kocurek.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

