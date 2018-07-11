Mary BarnesJan. 22, 1935 - July 8, 2018Mary Alice Hickey Barnes, 83, of Waco, passed away peacefully shortly after dawn on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Waco. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018, at Lorena Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.She was born to Roy and Callie Eva Hickey on January 22, 1935. She grew up in Lacy Lakeview and graduated from Connally High School in 1953.On June 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, Weldon Doyle Barnes, of Lorena, Texas. Together they became dedicated and loving parents for three children of their own and also a few foster children along the way. She was heavily involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while raising her children in Amarillo before moving back to Lorena in 1984. For the last 20 years she resided in her childhood home built by her father in Lacy Lakeview.In more recent years she was recognized as "Miss Mary" through her volunteer work with the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and the EOAC of Waco. She was also known for her ease of conversation with total strangers and her spirited willingness to freely offer advice or an opinion on any subject.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eva Hickey of Lacy Lakeview; and husband, Weldon Barnes of Lorena.She is survived by her three children, Doyle Barnes and wife, Pamela, of Amarillo, Gaylen Barnes and wife, Paula, of Lorena, and Carole Moore and husband, Larry, of Lorena; brother, Leroy Hickey and wife Ruth, of Greenville, Texas; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Place at St. Catherine's Center.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
