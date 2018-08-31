William Edward BarnardMay 28, 1934 - Aug. 30, 2018William Edward Barnard, age 84, of Gatesville, passed away, Thursday, August 30, 2018. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the funeral home.Edward was born, May 28, 1934, in Mosheim, Texas, to the late Wesley A. Barnard and Veda Bray Barnard. He attended school in Turnersville and Gatesville, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1952. Edward married Virginia Chandler on December 11, 1955 in Oklahoma. He worked for Civil Service at Fort Hood for over 30 years. Edward loved whittling tops for children, all aspects of nature and camping, as well as mission trips with his church. He was a member and a deacon at Live Oak Baptist Church where he was very active.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.Edward is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Barnard; daughters, Cathy Bailey and husband, Steve, Vickie Shaeffer and husband, Leslie, and Deanna Pauley and husband, Mark; sister, Mary Churnesky; brothers, Billy Barnard and wife, Pearl, and Harold Barnard and wife, Judie; grandchildren, Jessica Greene and husband, Brian, Bill Shaeffer, Colette Farmer, Cassandra Brenny and husband, Derek, and Stephen Pauley; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Farmer, Stephen Farmer, and Lydia Brenny.Memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 113 FM 107, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
