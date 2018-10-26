Hershell BarhamMarch 17, 1964 - Oct. 13, 2018Hershell Bradley Barham "Brad", 54, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede St, Bellmead, TX 76705, followed by a celebration of Life at the Heitmiller Steakhouse in Bellmead.Brad was born, March 17, 1964, in Corsicana, to James Ray Barham and Velma Ryno Garrett. He was a plumber by trade. He loved spending time with his son. They spent a lot of time at the creek, collecting antiques and gardening. Brad would grow a huge vegetable garden and give the vegetables away. He also inherited a green thumb from his Nannie Barham. He had his yard full of flowers and plants that he would collect everywhere he went. He would take driftwood or anything (some would call it junk) but Brad would take it home and create a masterpiece. Brad was very gifted with that talent.He was preceded in death by his father; grandfather, Delmar Ryno; grandmothers, Elizabeth "Nannie" Barham and Ola "Nannie" Ryno; and father-in-law, Adolfo (Tito) Fonseca.He leaves behind his companion of 24 years, Pete Fonseca; their son, Jonathon "Johnny Boy"; mother, Velma Ryno Garrett; mother-in-law, Juana Fonseca; brother, Mark Barham and wife, Jan; sisters, Karen Smith and husband, Steve, Carolyn Jordan and husband, Dennis, Janet Haisler, Anita Underwood and husband, Joe, Rae J. Beckham and Suzanne Joiner; brothers-in-law, Ernie Fonseca and Danny Fonseca; sisters-in-law, Yolanda Fonseca, Sylvia Fonseca, Maria Pineda, and Rebecca Cogdill; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces (which he looked at as if his own) and cousins. He was blessed with an abundance of Loving Friends.SPECIAL THANKS: To Anita Underwood, Karen Smith, Mark Barham, Rick and Margaret Stecher and Brent Taylor.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.