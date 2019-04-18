Marie BargerOct. 28, 1931 - April 12, 2019Annice Marie Barger, 87, of Waco, Texas entered the Doors of Heaven on Friday April 12, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at China Spring Cemetery, with The Rev. Louise Barger and The Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. After the interment service, a Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Stilwell Retirement Center.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

