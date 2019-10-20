Elizabeth Wilson BarefieldFeb. 4, 1924 - Oct. 17, 2019Elizabeth "Betty" Barefield, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 17, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. Wayne Blackshear officiating. You may pay respects from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Elizabeth was born February 4, 1924 to Lowell Lee (Jack) and Mabel Sikes Wilson in Waco, where she lived most of her life, except for a brief time in which she resided in Hawaii. She married Jack Barefield on August 7, 1971.She worked as a Claims Investigator at Central Freight Lines, retiring after 30 years of service.Betty was a loving mother and grandmother and in her later years she grew especially fond of chocolate, which always made her feel better!She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ernest Roy Martin and Jack Barefield; and son, Steven Roy Martin.She is survived by her son, Tony Martin; stepdaughters, Gayla Grisham and Deanna Puckett; grandchildren, Chris Martin, Elizabeth Barbaro, Elliot Martin, Dawna Brockliss, Angela Martin, Tiffany Martin, Steven Martin, Jr., and Jordan Martin; and great-grandchildren, Kipton and Kamilla Martin, Alina and Ellie Barbaro, Anthony Paloblanco, Jayda Martin and Zach Martin Loyd.

