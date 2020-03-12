April 4, 1956 - March 10, 2020

Richard Lee Barcomb, 63, of Waco passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, with Pastor David Cozart Officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Mar 13
Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
