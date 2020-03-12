April 4, 1956 - March 10, 2020
Richard Lee Barcomb, 63, of Waco passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, with Pastor David Cozart Officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr.
Online guest book at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.