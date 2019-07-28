Donald Ray BanksJuly 21, 1956 - July 26, 2019Donald Ray Banks, 63, of Valley Mills, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mike Abel Scholarship c/o Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

