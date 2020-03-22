Martha Bancroft April 6, 1922 - March 18, 2020 Martha (Raber) Bancroft, 97, of Waco, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. A graveside Service is pending at Waco Memorial Park. Martha was born on April 6, 1922, at home on her family's farm in Eureka, Kansas. Marrying George Bancroft in 1952, they moved to Ohio. In 1971, they moved to Arizona and then Waco in 1986. At the age of 90, Martha moved to Stilwell Retirement Residence where she made many wonderful friends. A lover of crossword puzzles, she also enjoyed playing Bingo, Bridge, and Skip-Bo. Martha was a woman of grace, love, grit, and a little sparkle. Martha is survived by her daughters, Nancy Day and Jill (Bob) Ralston; grandchildren, Kyle Mullis, Jessica (Dr. Lauren Smith) Mullis, Marta (Kyle) Johns and Bradley (Amber) Ralston; and great-grandchildren, Hadley, Otto, Jackson and Leo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Dr., Waco, Texas 76710, or St. Albans Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th Street, Waco, Texas 76710. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

