Doris Banas

July 9, 1931 - June 10, 2020

Doris Banas passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church Badger Ranch with the Rev. Kevin Lentz officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Doris was born July 9, 1931, in Otto, TX, to Fritz and Della Kunkel. Doris was educated at St Paul. She worked at K-Mart. She enjoyed her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Kunkel; sister, Selma Pick; sister, Alice Kunkel; and sister, Viola Jund.

She is survived by her son, Darryl Banas; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Vivian; sister, Olga Schlemmer; sister, Verneta Grohoske; grandson, Spencer Banas; and grandson, Ethan Banas.

Service information

Jun 15
Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
10:00AM
Trinity at Badger Ranch Church
2 Ritchie Road
Woodway, TX 76712
Jun 15
Cemetery
Monday, June 15, 2020
12:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
