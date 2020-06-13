Doris Banas
July 9, 1931 - June 10, 2020
Doris Banas passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church Badger Ranch with the Rev. Kevin Lentz officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Doris was born July 9, 1931, in Otto, TX, to Fritz and Della Kunkel. Doris was educated at St Paul. She worked at K-Mart. She enjoyed her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Kunkel; sister, Selma Pick; sister, Alice Kunkel; and sister, Viola Jund.
She is survived by her son, Darryl Banas; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Vivian; sister, Olga Schlemmer; sister, Verneta Grohoske; grandson, Spencer Banas; and grandson, Ethan Banas.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
