LaNeal BallewNov. 7, 1934 - May 23, 2019LaNeal Ann (Thetford) Ballew passed on May 23, 2019, at the age of 84, in Groesbeck.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Fort Parker Memorial Park in Groesbeck, with prior visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Groesbeck Funeral Home.LaNeal was born on November 7, 1934, at Horn Hill, to Joe Jefferies and James Samuel "Sammie" (Lewis) Thetford. Shel graduated from Groesbeck High School and earned her certification as a Registered Nurse from the Providence School of Nursing in 1956. LaNeal retired from Providence Hospital in 1978. She had a distinguished career as a surgical nurse, including working as the Head Nurse of Surgery and the newly formed Cardiovascular Department. She finished her career as the Head Nurse at the Mexia State School retiring in 1997.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Ann Ballew; sister, Rachel (Thetford) Henderson; and brother, James "Jim" Thetford.She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law and their children: Horton Colby Ballew and wife, Lori (Lacey), of Montgomery, and children, Karli and Kendall Ballew, and Joe Wayne Ballew and wife, Georgia (Mann), of McKinney, and children, George, Neal, Colby, and Brooksine (Hawkins); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Joe Thetford of Killeen; and sister, Diane (Croy) of Little Elm; and numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
