Edward William Ball III Sept. 15, 1973 - June 7, 2020 A celebration of life for Edward "Eddie" Ball will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Cameron Park Northern Gateway Pavillion (704 Park Lake Drive). Pastor Albert Fuentes will officiate. Eddie was so loved and will be forever in our hearts!
