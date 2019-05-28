Leo BalesAug 21, 1938 - May 26, 2019Wilbur Leo Bales passed away May 26, 2019, at the age of 80. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30. at White Rock Cemetery in Ross with Bobby Wheat officiating. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Leo was born in Clarkson, TX, one of six children, to William and Reatha Barnett Bales. Leo graduated from La Vega High School and attended Eastfield College, Ross Perot's Computer School, and SMI's School of Management. He and his wife attended church at Lake Shore Church of Christ, in Waco.In 1961, Leo married Bessie Elizabeth Kyle from Ross, Texas. They were married for 57 years. Two daughters, Betsy and Diana were born in Waco, Texas.In Dallas, Leo worked for Lind Paper Company as a Salesman and retired after 26 years of service. After retirement from Lind, Leo remodeled homes.Preceded in death by brothers, Weldon and Eugene; sisters, Ruth Graves and Cleta Rief.Survivors include his wife, Bessie; daughter, Betsy and children, Elizabeth and husband, Chris, Abigail and husband, Jake, their daughter, Diana and husband, Matthew, and children Cooper and Bren; grandchildren, Daisy, Gunner, Troy; and brother, Edwin Bales of Georgetown, Texas; sisters-in-law, Virginia, and Barbara and husband, Herb.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
