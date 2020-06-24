Heidi Ann Jewell Gradel Baldridge
April 16, 1954 - June 20, 2020
Heidi Ann Jewell Gradel Baldridge, 66, of Waco, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by the love of her family. Visitation will be held 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Heidi was born April 16, 1954, in Waco, to Dr. William and Dorothy Hall. She attended and graduated from Reicher Catholic High School, and she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, David E. Gradel, in 1972. Heidi continued her education at McLennan Community College, earning her license as an LVN in 1975. She pursued a career at Heart of Texas MHMR, and she was devoted to caring for others. Heidi truly lived life to the fullest, through the simple pleasures of gardening, walking her favorite dog, Hachi, and vacationing at the beach.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and parents.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Richard Baldridge; daughter, Amber Sumner and husband, John; grandchildren, Allison Sumner and Austin Sumner; extended family Scott Baldridge, and Kathy and Marty Parker; and numerous friends.
We will remember her as "Classy, Sassy, and a little bit Bad @ssy."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue or to the Waco Humane Society.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
