Amelia Balderas
August 6, 1934 - April 15, 2020
Amelia Rodriguez Balderas, 85, of McGregor, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service with Pastor Vincent Carpenter officiating. There will be a memorial service scheduled for a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 19, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas, and the family will be present to receive visitors from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in accordance with current CDC rules.
Amelia was born on August 6, 1934, in Adamsville, Texas, to Antonio and Pauline Rogers. She married Domingo Balderas on February 1, 1953, in Hamilton, Texas, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage on February 1.
Amelia was a beautiful and wonderful woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Amelia worked for Westview Manor Senior Care Home from 1965 to 1982. She never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone she met. Her true passion was caring for her husband, children, and her family.
Preceding Amelia in death were parents, Antonio and Pauline Rogers; daughter, Gloria Ann Valdez; brothers, Victor Rogers, Julian Rogers, Tony Rogers Jr., and Frank Rogers; sisters, Nasaria Rogers, Victoria Balderas, Antonia Lopez, and Betty Martinez.
Survivors include her loving husband, Domingo S. Balderas; daughters, Irene Carpenter and husband, Kenneth, Dora Campos and husband, Paul; son, Domingo R. Balderas and wife, Diana; grandchildren, Inez Hayes and husband, Eric, Ashley Julian and husband, Josh, Dustin Carpenter, Steven Campos, Kristen Greer and husband, Stanton, Stephanie Gettys and husband, Brandon, Kayla Schwartinsky and husband, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Julian, Grant Hayes, Jocelyn Julian, Isabel Hayes, Sophia Julian, Chaselyn Greer, Jacob Greer, Jett Julian, Eli Greer, Paxton Schwartinsky, Adley Schwartinsky; and several nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the entire staff of Westview Manor and Bluebonnet Hospice for the care of our mother. Words cannot express our gratitude for the love and sympathies our family has received from all who supported us. May God bless you all.
