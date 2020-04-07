Sherry Baker

May 13, 1951 - April 6, 2020

Sherry Baker, 68, of China Spring, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. The family will receive friends from their vehicles from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The Covid 19 state mandate will be enforced with ten persons at the gravesite, with others respecting social distancing from afar. The complete obituary will run in Wednesday's edition.

