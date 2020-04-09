Sherry Baker

May 13, 1951 - April 6, 2020

Sherry Baker, 68, of China Spring, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The Covid-19 state mandate will be enforced with ten persons at the gravesite, with others respecting social distancing from afar. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

