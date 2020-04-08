Sherry Baker
May 13, 1951 - April 6, 2020
Sherry Baker, 68, of China Spring, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. The family will receive friends from one's vehicle from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The Covid-19 state mandate will be respected with ten persons at the gravesite, with others respecting social distancing from afar.
Sherry was born May 13, 1951, in San Antonio. She graduated from LaVega High School in 1969. She furthered her education through McLennan Community College and University of Texas at Arlington, receiving her Master's Degree in 1995. She worked as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer for Hillcrest Hospital, retiring in 2017 after 38 years of service. She married James Baker on June 25, 1976. Sherry's favorite pastime was sewing and quilting, but she most adored spending time with her family-especially the grandchildren. She was a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Dean Bills; and her in-laws, Dewey and Gwen Baker. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, James Baker; son, Chris Hawkins; grandchildren, Tristan Hawkins and Allison Hawkins; mother, Peggy Bills; brother, Randy Dean Bills (Bobbie); sisters, Vicki Bills (Deb Traughber), and Diane Moore; brothers-in-law, Mike Baker, and David Baker (Belinda); several nieces and nephews; and other family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Cemetery or Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Foundation, Attn: Jeremy Ksionda, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.