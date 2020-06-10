Sandra Kay Baker
Nov. 14, 1960 - June 6, 2020
Sandra Kay Baker, 59, of Waco, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Providence Health Center in Waco.
Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory.
