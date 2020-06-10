Sandra Kay Baker

Nov. 14, 1960 - June 6, 2020

Sandra Kay Baker, 59, of Waco, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Providence Health Center in Waco.

Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory.

