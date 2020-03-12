Mary Louise Baker
March 21, 1922 - Feb. 9, 2020
Dr. Mary Louise (Gehring) Baker passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, LA, on March 21, 1922, to the Rev. Francis and Voss Gehring.
Mary Louise graduated Baylor University in 1943, received her Master of Arts from Louisiana State University in 1949, and then her Ph.D also from Louisiana State University in 1952. She served in the United States Coast Guard from 1944 to 1947, as an Education Specialist while stationed in Japan. After her return from service, she began her career in Academia, where she excelled and enhanced the education of many lives for 30 years. She worked at Auburn University, the University of Southern Mississippi, State University of Iowa, Stetson University, the University of Wisconsin, Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, and at Baylor University where she led various roles from Instructor to Dean. She was a trailblazer for women in Education, even speaking on expanded roles at the Southern Baptist Convention in 1979. She retired after marrying the love of her life.
She was married to Dr. Robert N. Baker on March 10, 1979. They had met 34 years earlier through a wartime courtship, and as they once stated "fate looked after us 34 years before." They lived together in Kings Mountain, NC, and the years they had together were the highlights of their lives. From boating adventures to ski trips to world travels, they truly lived life to the fullest and they brought out the best in each other.
Mary Louise was an active member of Lake Shore Baptist Church while she lived in Waco, TX, and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church while residing in Kings Mountain, NC. She was an avid reader, and always had a love for learning. She had a love for music and was a pianist and lifelong choir member wherever she worshiped. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, working on educational committees, the community theatre, travelling, and watching sporting events (especially when the Baylor Bears were playing).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert N. Baker.
Mary Louise has many nieces, nephews, and friends who are left to cherish her memories.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Park Springs in Stone Mountain, GA, for all of the care, support, and camaraderie she received while she lived there.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC.
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM.
Arrangements Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, NC.
