Donald J. BakerApril 1, 1940 - June 13, 2019Donald J. Baker, 79, of Woodway, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at First Woodway Baptist Church. Reception will follow at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd, Woodway. Sign the family Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.