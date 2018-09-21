David BakerNov. 15, 1970 - Sept. 18, 2018David James Baker, 47, of Bellmead, passed away at his home, Tuesday, September 18, 2018. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018, at McGregor Cemetery.David was born, November 15, 1970, in Rome, New York, to Harold M. Baker and Donna Langlotz Baker. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1988 and received his Associate Degree from McLennan Community College. David was employed by the City of Waco in the Fleet Services Department, as an inventory technician.Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his father, Harold Baker; grandparents, Roy and Addie Mae Baker; great-grandfather, Arthur Langlotz; and uncles, Jimmy Langlotz and Charles Langlotz.Survivors include his mother, Donna Baker of Bellmead; brother, Joe Baker of McKinney; grandmother, Mary Langlotz of Waco; aunts; cousins; and beloved family friends, the Butlers.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

