Martha BaizeAug. 29, 1946 - Aug. 13, 2019Martha Baize, of Mart, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Turnersville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Littlepage Funeral Home. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.