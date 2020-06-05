Lovie Baines
March 18, 1937 - May 29, 2020
Lovie Olevia "Lala" Baines passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St, in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.