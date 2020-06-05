Lovie Baines

March 18, 1937 - May 29, 2020

Lovie Olevia "Lala" Baines passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St, in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lovie Baines, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 6
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 6, 2020
2:00PM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries